BRIEF-Martin Marietta - Co, unit enter into amendment to credit agreement

Sept 30 (Reuters) -

* Martin Marietta Materials says co, unit Martin Marietta Funding LLC entered into amendment to credit agreement with suntrust bank as of Apr 19, 2013

* Martin Marietta says credit and security agreement was extended and, as amended, is scheduled to terminate on September 27, 2017 - SEC filing

* Martin Marietta Materials Inc says effective with seventh amendment to credit and security agreement, the facility limit was increased to $300 million Source - bit.ly/2d1RPi3