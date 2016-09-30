版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 1日 星期六 03:31 BJT

BRIEF-Mitsubishi Motors resumes domestic sales of 8 models - Nikkei

Sept 30 Mitsubishi Motors Corp

* Mitsubishi Motors resumes domestic sales Saturday of eight models whose fuel efficiency the Japanese automaker had exaggerated - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: [ID:s.nikkei.com/2dtzPwX] Further company coverage:

