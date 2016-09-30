版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 1日 星期六 04:03 BJT

BRIEF-Erba Diagnostics to commence trading on OTC markets' pink open market

Sept 30 Erba Diagnostics Inc

* Erba Diagnostics to commence trading on OTC markets' pink open market after delisting by the NYSE market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

