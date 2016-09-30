版本:
BRIEF-Bell Canada renews medium term notes program

Sept 30 Bell Canada:

* Bell Canada renews medium term notes (MTN) program

* MTN program will enable bell to offer up to C$4 billion of MTN debentures from time to time until October 20, 2018

* Entered dealer agreement under which certain dealers have agreed to act as agents with respect to future offerings of MTN debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

