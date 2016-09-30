版本:
BRIEF-Milestone Apartments REIT closes internalization transaction

Sept 30 Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust:

* Milestone apartments REIT closes internalization transaction and renews base shelf prospectus

* Says shelf prospectus having an aggregate offering price of up to C$750 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

