BRIEF-Consolidated Tomoka announces income property, land, and subsurface lease transactions

Sept 30 Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co

* Consolidated Tomoka announces income property, land, and subsurface lease transactions

* Tomoka -on September 20, received approximately $957,000 From Kerogen Florida Energy Company LP as payment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

