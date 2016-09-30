版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 1日 星期六 04:17 BJT

BRIEF-Carbylan purported class action complaint was filed against it

Sept 30 Carbylan Therapeutics Inc

* Carbylan Therapeutics Inc says complaint alleges that members of Carbylan's board of directors and/or carbylan "breached their fiduciary duties"

* On Sept 26, a purported class action complaint was filed against Carbylan, board, Kalvista, Wedbush Securities and certain unknown employees of Wedbush Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐