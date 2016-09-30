版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 1日 星期六

BRIEF-News corp says John Elkann notified board of his resignation from board

Sept 30 News Corp

* News Corp says on September 30, 2016, John Elkann notified board of his resignation from board

* Board is actively engaged in a process of considering additional independent director candidates.

* News Corp says as a result, size of board was reduced to 11 directors, effective upon Elkann's resignation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

