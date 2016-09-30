版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 1日 星期六 04:29 BJT

REFILE-BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser has consolidated several former Plum Creek subsidiary entities

Sept 30 Weyerhaeuser Co

* As part of its ongoing integration of Plum Creek operations, Weyerhaeuser has consolidated several former Plum Creek subsidiary entities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

