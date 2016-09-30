版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 1日 星期六 04:31 BJT

BRIEF-Ballantyne Strong announces holding company leadership team

Sept 30 Ballantyne Strong

* Ballantyne Strong announces holding company leadership team

* As part of holding company transition, Ryan Burke has been appointed senior vice president, chief financial officer, and treasurer

* In addition, Elise Stejskal has been named vice president of finance and Ryan Turner has been named vice president of strategic investments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐