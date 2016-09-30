版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 1日 星期六 04:37 BJT

BRIEF-NXT-ID says files for stock shelf of up to $11.5 million

Sept 30 NXT-ID Inc

* Says files for stock shelf of up to $11.5 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

