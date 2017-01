REFILE-BRIEF-PBF Energy board approves two-year extension to existing share repurchase program

(Corrects to fix company name in headline)

Sept 30 PBF Energy Inc

* Has approximately $149.2 million of available repurchase authorization under program going forward

* On September 26, 2016, board of directors approved a two year extension to its existing $300.0 million share repurchase program

* Repurchase authorization now expires on september 30, 2018.