BRIEF-Lifevantage receives Nasdaq letter related to delay in filing form 10-k

Sept 30 Lifevantage Corp

* Lifevantage Corp says Nasdaq notification has no immediate effect on listing of Lifevantage's common stock

* Receives Nasdaq letter related to delay in filing form 10 K Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

