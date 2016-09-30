版本:
BRIEF-MM Asset Management reports 5.20 pct passive stake in Morgans Hotel Group as of Sept. 20

Sept 30 Morgans Hotel Group Co

* MM Asset Management Inc reports 5.20 pct passive stake in Morgans Hotel Group as of September 20, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2dr9Oln) Further company coverage:

