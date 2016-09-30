版本:
BRIEF-Levin Capital Strategies reports 5 pct passive stake in Covanta Holding Corp

Sept 30 Covanta Holding Corp

* Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Covanta Holding Corp, as of September 30, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2dr8RcR) Further company coverage:

