BRIEF-Heron Therapeutics says three members of management team will be leaving the company

Sept 30 Heron Therapeutics Inc

* Says three members of management team will be leaving Heron Therapeutics, Inc - SEC filing

* Says resignation of Mr. Drazba will be effective as of March 31, 2017

* Accepted resignations of Neil Clendeninn, chief medical officer and Brian Drazba, chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

