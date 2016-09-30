BRIEF-Heron Therapeutics says three members of management team will be leaving the company

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 30 Heron Therapeutics Inc
* Says three members of management team will be leaving Heron Therapeutics, Inc - SEC filing
* Says resignation of Mr. Drazba will be effective as of March 31, 2017
* Accepted resignations of Neil Clendeninn, chief medical officer and Brian Drazba, chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.