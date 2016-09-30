BRIEF-KBR updates earnings guidance for 2016

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 30 KBR Inc
* Kbr Inc says amount of expected cost increases is approximately $130 million (eps $0.91) on a pretax basis
* Expects the legacy legal costs to be approximately $15 million, or $0.11 per fully diluted share in 2016
* Updated earnings guidance for 2016 to reflect expected increases in costs to complete engineering, procurement, and construction projects
* As a result, revising guidance for 2016 EPS to $0.30 to $0.50 from prior range of $1.20 to $1.45, excluding legal costs
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.