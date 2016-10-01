版本:
BRIEF-Veracyte releases statement on CMS's final 2017 gapfill rate for afirma gene expression classifier

Sept 30 Veracyte Inc :

* Veracyte releases statement on cms's final 2017 gapfill rate for afirma gene expression classifier

* Believe this new rate is still based on a flawed application of cms gapfill criteria. Plan to file reconsideration request with CMS

