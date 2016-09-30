版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 1日 星期六 05:31 BJT

BRIEF-Resource Real Estate Diversified Income Fundsold its apartment complex located in San Antonio

Sept 30 Resource Real Estate Diversified Income Fund

* On Sept 26, Co's unit sold its apartment complex located in San Antonio, for approximately $18.0 million

* Says co sold apartment complex to Texas to 37P-Henderson Pass LLC Further company coverage:

