版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 1日 星期六 05:21 BJT

BRIEF-Caesars Acquisition enters new employment agreements with CFO Craig Abrahams, General Counsel Michael Cohen

Sept 30 Caesars Acquisition Co

* Entered into new employment agreements with Michael Cohen, CAC's senior vice president, corporate development, general counsel

* Entered into new employment agreements with Craig Abrahams, CAC's senior vice president and chief financial officer

* Employment agreements establish base salaries of $125,000 and $100,000 for Abrahams And Cohen, respectively Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2dr9jIg) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐