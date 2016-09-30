BRIEF-Caesars Acquisition enters new employment agreements with CFO Craig Abrahams, General Counsel Michael Cohen

Sept 30 Caesars Acquisition Co

* Entered into new employment agreements with Michael Cohen, CAC's senior vice president, corporate development, general counsel

* Entered into new employment agreements with Craig Abrahams, CAC's senior vice president and chief financial officer

* Employment agreements establish base salaries of $125,000 and $100,000 for Abrahams And Cohen, respectively Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2dr9jIg) Further company coverage: