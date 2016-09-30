版本:
BRIEF-CVS Pharmacy announces voluntary withdrawal of homeopathic teething products

Sept 30 CVS Health Corp

* Voluntary withdrawal being conducted in light of FDA's announcement recommending consumers stop using homeopathic teething products

* CVS Pharmacy announces voluntary withdrawal of homeopathic teething products

* A "do not sell" block has been placed in co's store register system to prevent further sale of any affected items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

