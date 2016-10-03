BRIEF-ABP acquisition LLC-intends to make cash tender offer for 10 mln shares of common stock

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 Five Star Quality Care Inc :
* Intends to make a cash tender offer for up to 10 million shares of common stock of five star quality care at price of $3.00/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
