版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 3日 星期一 20:52 BJT

BRIEF-PPG completes sale of European fiber glass operations to Nippon Electric Glass

Oct 3 PPG Industries Inc

* Completes sale of European fiber glass operations to Nippon Electric Glass

* Financial terms were not disclosed. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐