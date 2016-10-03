版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 3日 星期一 20:26 BJT

BRIEF-Abitibi Royalties to conduct normal course issuer bid

Oct 3 Abitibi Royalties Inc

* To conduct normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 566,812 issued common shares over a period of 12 months commencing October 6 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐