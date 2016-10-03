BRIEF-Facebook introduces new service called 'Marketplace'

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 Facebook Inc :
* Facebook introduces new service called 'marketplace', to discover, buy and sell items with people in users' community
* Facebook says it will continue expanding 'marketplace' to more countries and make it available on desktop version of Facebook in coming months
* Facebook says over next few days, 'marketplace' will be rolling out to everyone over 18 yrs of age in U.S., UK, Australia, New Zealand on Facebook app Source text (bit.ly/2dxYLqt) Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.