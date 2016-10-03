BRIEF-Facebook introduces new service called 'Marketplace'

Oct 3 Facebook Inc :

* Facebook introduces new service called 'marketplace', to discover, buy and sell items with people in users' community

* Facebook says it will continue expanding 'marketplace' to more countries and make it available on desktop version of Facebook in coming months

* Facebook says over next few days, 'marketplace' will be rolling out to everyone over 18 yrs of age in U.S., UK, Australia, New Zealand on Facebook app