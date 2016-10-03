版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 3日 星期一

BRIEF-Silicon Labs to acquire Micrium

Oct 3 Silicon Laboratories Inc

* Silicon Labs acquires leading RTOS company Micrium

* Micrium's RTOS and software tools will continue to be available to all silicon partners worldwide Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

