版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 3日 星期一 20:21 BJT

BRIEF-AnaptysBio reports ANB020 top-line early-stage clinical trial results

Oct 3 AnaptysBio Inc

* Reports ANB020 Top-Line phase 1 clinical trial results

* Reports ANB020 top-line phase 1 clinical trial results; favorable safety and pharmacodynamic parameters demonstrated in healthy volunteers

* US IND and UK CTA filings submitted to enable multiple phase 2 trials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐