BRIEF-Kempharm may offer and sell, shares of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share

Oct 3 Kempharm Inc :

* Co may offer and sell, shares of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share having aggregate offering price of up to $50 million- sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2dDZuny) Further company coverage:

