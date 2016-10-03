BRIEF-Black Diamond announces acquisition of Vancouver area rental fleet for $1.3 mln

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 Black Diamond Group Ltd :
* Deal for $1.3 million
* Cash purchase price and capital commitments will be funded from black diamond's available cash and borrowing facilities.
* Black diamond is increasing its previously announced $10.0 million 2016 capital expenditure plan to $15.0 million
* Black diamond group announces the strategic acquisition of vancouver area rental fleet
* Concurrent with acquisition, black diamond signed a commitment to purchase $1.4 million of new manufactured assets from shelter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
