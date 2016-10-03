BRIEF-Black Diamond announces acquisition of Vancouver area rental fleet for $1.3 mln

Oct 3 Black Diamond Group Ltd :

* Deal for $1.3 million

* Cash purchase price and capital commitments will be funded from black diamond's available cash and borrowing facilities.

* Black diamond is increasing its previously announced $10.0 million 2016 capital expenditure plan to $15.0 million

* Black diamond group announces the strategic acquisition of vancouver area rental fleet

* Concurrent with acquisition, black diamond signed a commitment to purchase $1.4 million of new manufactured assets from shelter