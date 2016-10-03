版本:
BRIEF-FICO and Lenddo partner to extend credit reach in india

Oct 3 Fair Isaac Corp :

* Announced partnership with Lenddo; plan to develop a credit risk score for consumers in India who have a limited or no formal credit history Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

