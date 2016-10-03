版本:
BRIEF-Capital one financial to be exclusive long-term card issuing partner with Leading Outdoor Retailer Cabela's

Oct 3 Capital One Financial Corp :

* Entered into a 10-year program agreement to become exclusive issuing partner of co-branded credit cards to cabela's customers

* Does not expect this acquisition to impact its approved capital distribution plan

* Will acquire credit card operation from cabela's

* Will acquire cabela's credit card operations for par value of credit card receivables, less par value of assumed liabilities

* 10-Year program agreement will become effective concurrent with bass pro shops' completion of proposed acquisition of cabela's Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

