BRIEF-Capital one financial to be exclusive long-term card issuing partner with Leading Outdoor Retailer Cabela's

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 Capital One Financial Corp :
* Entered into a 10-year program agreement to become exclusive issuing partner of co-branded credit cards to cabela's customers
* Does not expect this acquisition to impact its approved capital distribution plan
* Will acquire credit card operation from cabela's
* Will acquire cabela's credit card operations for par value of credit card receivables, less par value of assumed liabilities
* 10-Year program agreement will become effective concurrent with bass pro shops' completion of proposed acquisition of cabela's Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
