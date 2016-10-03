版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 3日 星期一 21:18 BJT

BRIEF-Quorum Health Corporation announces agreement to divest hospital in Winder, Georgia

Oct 3 Quorum Health Corp :

* Agreement to sell 56-bed barrow regional medical center in winder, georgia, associated assets, to NorthEast Georgia Health System

* Quorum Health Corporation announces definitive agreement to divest hospital in winder, Georgia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

