版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 3日 星期一 20:52 BJT

BRIEF-Orbital ATK receives orders to supply munitions to U.S. army and allies

Oct 3 Orbital ATK Inc :

* Orbital ATK receives orders totaling $126 million to supply range of munitions to U.S. army and international allies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐