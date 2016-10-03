BRIEF-8point3 Energy Partners LP - 8-k

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 8point3 Energy Partners Lp :
* Parties entered into the first amendment to the Kern Deal - SEC filing
* Parties agreed to increase the aggregate consideration payable by 8point3 operating co for Kern deal by up to $1.6 million
* 8-K Source text bit.ly/2dmqsSG Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
