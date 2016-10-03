版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 3日 星期一 21:03 BJT

BRIEF-8point3 Energy Partners LP - 8-k

Oct 3 8point3 Energy Partners Lp :

* Parties entered into the first amendment to the Kern Deal - SEC filing

* Parties agreed to increase the aggregate consideration payable by 8point3 operating co for Kern deal by up to $1.6 million

* 8-K Source text bit.ly/2dmqsSG Further company coverage:

