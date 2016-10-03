版本:
BRIEF-Diversicare acquires 10 facilities in Mississippi

Oct 3 Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc :

* Transaction increases number of centers operated by company to 64

* Diversicare acquires 10 facilities in Mississippi

* Ten facilities are expected to contribute in excess of $80 million in annual revenues

* Ten facilities are expected to contribute in excess of $80 million in annual revenues

