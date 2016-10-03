版本:
BRIEF-Entree Gold says evaluating options to potentially restructure business

Oct 3 Entree Gold Inc

* Currently evaluating options to potentially restructure its business

* Evaluating options to restructure business, which may include splitting synergistic assets into two separate publicly traded companies

* Currently evaluating several alternative structures, designed to achieve optimal tax efficiency and fairness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

