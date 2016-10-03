BRIEF-Entree Gold says evaluating options to potentially restructure business

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 Entree Gold Inc
* Currently evaluating options to potentially restructure its business
* Evaluating options to restructure business, which may include splitting synergistic assets into two separate publicly traded companies
* Currently evaluating several alternative structures, designed to achieve optimal tax efficiency and fairness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.