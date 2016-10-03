版本:
BRIEF-Bombardier to sell its amphibious aircraft program to Viking Air Limited

Oct 3 Bombardier

* Agreement covers type certificates for all variants of aircraft, CL-215, CL-215T and bombardier 415 aircraft as well as after-market services

* Bombardier finalizes the sale of its amphibious aircraft program to Viking Air Limited

* Bombardier Inc says transaction has received approval of all appropriate regulatory authorities and other consents from government bodies Source text for Eikon:

