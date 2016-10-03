版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日

BRIEF-Faraday Future announces supply agreement with LG Chem

Oct 3 Faraday Future:

* Announced supply agreement with LG Chem

* Partnership with LG Chem to supply lithium-ion cells for FF's electric vehicles

* Partnership represents joint "commitment" between both companies to collaborate on the development of EV battery Further company coverage:

