BRIEF-Faraday Future announces supply agreement with LG Chem

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 Faraday Future:
* Announced supply agreement with LG Chem
* Partnership with LG Chem to supply lithium-ion cells for FF's electric vehicles
* Partnership represents joint "commitment" between both companies to collaborate on the development of EV battery Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
