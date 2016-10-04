版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二 20:12 BJT

BRIEF-Dimension Therapeutics announces orphan drug designation of DTX401

Oct 4 Dimension Therapeutics Inc

* Dimension Therapeutics announces orphan drug designation of DTX401 for the treatment of glycogen storage disease type IA (GSDIA) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐