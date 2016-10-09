BRIEF-Banco Santander Rio to buy Citigroup's consumer business in Argentina

Oct 9 Citigroup Inc
* Citi announces sale of consumer business in Argentina to
Banco Santander Rio
* Says has reached a definitive agreement to sell its
consumer banking business in Argentina to Banco Santander Rio
* Says does not expect the financial terms of the
transaction to be material to its earnings
* Sale involves about $1.4 billion in assets for Citi in
Argentina includes credit cards, personal loans retail brokerage
business
* Consumer banking operations in Argentina will continue to
operate in ordinary course through transition to Banco Santander
Rio
