版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 10日 星期一 00:17 BJT

BRIEF-Banco Santander Rio to buy Citigroup's consumer business in Argentina

Oct 9 Citigroup Inc

* Citi announces sale of consumer business in Argentina to Banco Santander Rio

* Says has reached a definitive agreement to sell its consumer banking business in Argentina to Banco Santander Rio

* Says does not expect the financial terms of the transaction to be material to its earnings

* Sale involves about $1.4 billion in assets for Citi in Argentina includes credit cards, personal loans retail brokerage business

* Consumer banking operations in Argentina will continue to operate in ordinary course through transition to Banco Santander Rio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐