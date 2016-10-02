版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 3日 星期一 04:49 BJT

BRIEF-Deutsche Bank's talks with U.S. DoJ continuing, with no deal yet presented to senior decision makers on either side- WSJ

Oct 2 (Reuters) -

* Deutsche Bank's talks with U.S. DoJ continuing, with no deal yet presented to senior decision makers for approval on either side - WSJ, citing sources Source text : on.wsj.com/2dnyzNO Further company coverage:

