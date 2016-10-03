BRIEF-TE Connectivity Terrence Curtin will succeed CEO Tom Lynch

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 TE Connectivity Ltd :
* Lynch will continue as executive chairman of board after transition
* Lynch has served as company's chief executive officer since January 2006, was elected to chairman of board in January 2013
* TE Connectivity president Terrence Curtin will succeed CEO tom lynch, effective march 9, 2017
* Company to report 2016 full-year financial results on November 2, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.