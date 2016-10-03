BRIEF-TE Connectivity Terrence Curtin will succeed CEO Tom Lynch

Oct 3 TE Connectivity Ltd :

* Lynch will continue as executive chairman of board after transition

* Lynch has served as company's chief executive officer since January 2006, was elected to chairman of board in January 2013

* TE Connectivity president Terrence Curtin will succeed CEO tom lynch, effective march 9, 2017

* Company to report 2016 full-year financial results on November 2, 2016