BRIEF-Pharming Group 8-month product sales rise to 6.2 million euros

Oct 3 Pharming Group Nv

* 8-month product sales 6.2 million euros ($6.97 million)versus 5.6 million euros year ago

* 8-month operating loss 8.3 million euros versus loss of 8.1 million euros year ago

* Expect that both sales and gross profits will continue to improve during remainder of year and that investments in research and development will continue to increase gradually.

* Would expect to become profitable at operating level during 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8901 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

