BRIEF-CTI BioPharma announces retirement of president and CEO

Oct 3 CTI BioPharma Corp :

* James Bianco,CTI BioPharma's president and chief executive officer, has retired from company

* CTI BioPharma announces retirement of president and CEO

* Richard Love, a director of CTI BioPharma since 2007, has been appointed to serve as interim president and CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

