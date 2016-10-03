BRIEF-CTI BioPharma announces retirement of president and CEO

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 CTI BioPharma Corp :
* James Bianco,CTI BioPharma's president and chief executive officer, has retired from company
* CTI BioPharma announces retirement of president and CEO
* Richard Love, a director of CTI BioPharma since 2007, has been appointed to serve as interim president and CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.