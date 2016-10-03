BRIEF-Allergan Plc enters licensing agreement with Astrazeneca for worldwide rights to Medi2070

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 Allergan Plc :
* In addition, Allergan may make potential payments to astrazeneca of up to $1.27 billion, payable over a period of up to 15 years
* Says Medimmune will continue ongoing medi2070 phase iia study in crohn's disease to completion
* Potential payments include launch milestone payments of up to $435 million and sales-based milestone payments of $725 million
* Allergan plc enters into licensing agreement with astrazeneca to obtain worldwide rights to medi2070 inflammatory disorder development program
* Allergan will make an upfront payment to astrazeneca of $250 million for exclusive, worldwide license to develop and commercialize medi2070
* Says medimmune will transition phase IIb study in crohn's disease to allergan for completion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [AGN.N AZN.L]
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
