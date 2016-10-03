BRIEF-Rosetta Genomics fortifies intellectual property portfolio with two new patent allowances

Oct 3 Rosetta Genomics Ltd

* Rosetta genomics fortifies intellectual property portfolio with two new patent allowances for its novel microrna platform technology

* Allowed korean patent claims method for diagnosing various cancers, using expression profile of hsa-mir-192, hsa-mir-200c, hsa-mir-193a

* Received a notice of allowance from kipo for korean patent application no. 2010-7007495 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: