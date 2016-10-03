版本:
BRIEF-Eisai, Arena Pharmaceuticals announce availability of once-daily BELVIQ XR extended-release tablets

Oct 3 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Eisai Inc and Arena Pharmaceuticals announce availability of once-daily BELVIQ XR (lorcaserin HCI) extended-release tablets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

