BRIEF-Tracon pharmaceuticals announces successful meetings with FDA, EMA for TRC105 in Angiosarcoma

Oct 3 Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Reached agreement with both regulatory agencies regarding key elements of phase 3 program for trc105 in angiosarcoma

* Tracon pharmaceuticals announces successful meetings with fda and ema for trc105 (carotuximab) in angiosarcoma

* Expects to initiate enrollment in phase 3 study by year-end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

