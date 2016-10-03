版本:
2016年 10月 3日

BRIEF-Abitibi Royalties to conduct normal course issuer bid to buy up to 566,812 issued common shares

Oct 3 Abitibi Royalties Inc :

* Intends to conduct a normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 566,812 issued common shares of Abitibi Royalties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

