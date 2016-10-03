版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 3日 星期一 20:59 BJT

BRIEF-Ampliphi Biosciences offers 5.3 mln shares of common stock, warrants to purchase 1.3 mln shares of common stock

Oct 3 Ampliphi Biosciences Corp :

* Offering 5.3 million shares of common stock and warrants to purchase an aggregate of 1.3 million shares of common stock Source text (bit.ly/2cMdVJu) Further company coverage:

